And baby makes five! On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child into the family fold — a daughter named Birdie Mae Johnson, Simpson’s rep confirmed to People. The little girl, who weighed 10 lbs., 13 oz. at birth, joins big sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6 ½, and big brother Ace Knute, 5. In addition to her siblings, Birdie was reportedly surrounded by extended family upon her entrance into the world via scheduled c-section. Bonus? Sweet Birdie has already made her social media debut.

In a since-deleted tweet, per ET, Simpson’s father (ol’ Grandpa Joe!) gushed, “I want to announce the birth of my granddaughter ‘Birdie.’ Everyone is great. We are so blessed.” But it was Simpson herself who officially broke the happy news, sharing a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram of Birdie’s tiny hand gripping Maxi’s. “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson captioned the oh-so-sweet photo, adding Birdie’s weight and date of birth.

The joyous news follows what has clearly been a difficult pregnancy for Simpson. In January, she asked fans for advice on her extremely swollen feet. In February, she was hospitalized for a week due to severe bronchitis. And just last week, she posted a photo in which she appeared over pregnancy, jokingly captioning it, “Jess-tation.” Still, those struggles undoubtedly faded from memory pretty fast the moment Simpson saw her new daughter’s face for the first time.

Simpson and Johnson initially clued fans into the fact they were growing their brood back in September. Adorably, the couple recruited their kids for the pregnancy announcement, having Maxi and Ace pop oversized balloons to unveil the gender. In a subsequent snapshot, the children could be seen with a sea of smaller pink balloons between them, as Simpson revealed in the caption that they were going to welcome a “little baby girl.” The pregnancy, Simpson noted, was a “precious blessing of life” — cankles and all, no doubt.

Congrats to the entire Simpson-Johnson clan on the latest addition to the family. And welcome to the world, Birdie!