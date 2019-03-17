Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola doesn’t love her mom’s sexy Instagram throwback game — the teen made that much clear on Friday when Ripa shared a sweet (and suggestive) 2007 snapshot of herself with husband Mark Consuelos. And why not, right? Just because you become a parent doesn’t mean you cease to be attracted to your spouse. Twenty-two years of marriage certainly doesn’t seem to have dulled Ripa and Consuelos’ passion any.

Ripa paid tribute to that passion on Friday, when she posted a flirty photo of Consuelos standing behind her with his hands resting on her hips. She captioned the photo, “#fbf 2007 Those hands.” It didn’t take long for Lola to surface in the comment thread saying, “Is the caption necessary?” A face-palm emoji underscored the typical teen sentiment of being totally embarrassed by their parents. But as we all know, Ripa is at the top of her social media game lately — she wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity for a witty retort. “Gurl bye,” Ripa wrote, driving home her point with a waving hand emoji.

A fan unwittingly tried to defend Ripa from what she likely presumed was a troll, not realizing Lola’s Instagram handle was @theyoungestyung. “They look like great hands Kelly youngestyung is just jealous,” said the fan. Ripa set the record straight, responding, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, with Consuelos — isn’t one to shy away from her feelings for her husband. In February, she shared a throwback photo of the pair on the beach, writing, “One week ago we were warm and on the same coast for 24 hours……. I love that story.” And while the words were pretty tame, the emoji and hashtags were decidedly more sultry, including a flame and the hashtag #daddy in honor of Consuelos.

Keep on keeping it hot (and embarrassing your kids), Ripa and Consuelos. The rest of us will follow suit.