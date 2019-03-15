Aunt Becky has had quite a week. After Full House alum Lori Loughlin was arrested for her part in the college admissions cheating scam and subsequently fired from Hallmark, her on-screen hubby John Stamos is putting out positive content for the world to see. On Thursday, he posted a super-sweet video of his 11-month-old son giggling, which received comments from multiple members of the Fuller House cast in the middle of the intense media scrutiny over Loughlin’s actions.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” Stamos captioned the video, in which he jokingly spits off-camera and then questions why his son thinks the act is so hilarious. The impact of the video was felt by more than one of Stamos’ fellow Full House alums, three of whom commented with their thoughts.

Candace Cameron Bure, who also stars as DJ Tanner in Netflix’s Fuller House, wrote, “I definitely needed this right now.”

Jodie Sweetin, who stars alongside Cameron Bure as her sister Stephanie, added, “This made me so happy.”

Finally, Tanner family patriarch Bob Saget joked, “Wait, was I there and said something hilarious?”

As noted by US Weekly, Stamos and Loughlin played lovebirds Jesse and Becky for six seasons on Full House, starting when she joined the cast during season two of the show in 1988. As of Friday, the cast has yet to publicly comment on the admissions scam and it’s unclear whether Loughlin will appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House. In light of this, it’s unclear if the Full House cast were intending to comment on Loughlin’s arrest with Stamos’ video and subsequent comments, but it is nice to see them gathering together to spread positivity nonetheless.

The Full House cast is just the latest group of celebs spotted sharing messages around the time this college admissions cheating scam is dominating the news. Plenty of celebrities have reacted more directly to the news, including Kelly Ripa, who called out the damaging effects of the scam and Chrissy Teigen, who took a lighter approach. Only time will tell if we’ll hear more from the Fuller House cast about this case or Loughlin.