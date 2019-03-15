EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Lori Louglin’s Full House Cast Members Share Positive Messages Following Her Arrest

by

Aunt Becky has had quite a week. After Full House alum Lori Loughlin was arrested for her part in the college admissions cheating scam and subsequently fired from Hallmark, her on-screen hubby John Stamos is putting out positive content for the world to see. On Thursday, he posted a super-sweet video of his 11-month-old son giggling, which received comments from multiple members of the Fuller House cast in the middle of the intense media scrutiny over Loughlin’s actions.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” Stamos captioned the video, in which he jokingly spits off-camera and then questions why his son thinks the act is so hilarious. The impact of the video was felt by more than one of Stamos’ fellow Full House alums, three of whom commented with their thoughts.

Candace Cameron Bure, who also stars as DJ Tanner in Netflix’s Fuller House, wrote, “I definitely needed this right now.”

Jodie Sweetin, who stars alongside Cameron Bure as her sister Stephanie, added, “This made me so happy.”

Finally, Tanner family patriarch Bob Saget joked, “Wait, was I there and said something hilarious?”

As noted by US Weekly, Stamos and Loughlin played lovebirds Jesse and Becky for six seasons on Full House, starting when she joined the cast during season two of the show in 1988. As of Friday, the cast has yet to publicly comment on the admissions scam and it’s unclear whether Loughlin will appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House. In light of this, it’s unclear if the Full House cast were intending to comment on Loughlin’s arrest with Stamos’ video and subsequent comments, but it is nice to see them gathering together to spread positivity nonetheless.

The Full House cast is just the latest group of celebs spotted sharing messages around the time this college admissions cheating scam is dominating the news. Plenty of celebrities have reacted more directly to the news, including Kelly Ripa, who called out the damaging effects of the scam and Chrissy Teigen, who took a lighter approach. Only time will tell if we’ll hear more from the Fuller House cast about this case or Loughlin.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
Lilly Singh arrives at the 2019

What You Should Know About Lilly Singh, the Next Big Thing in Late-Night TV

What You Should Know About Lilly Singh, the Next Big Thing in Late-Night TV

View article
Royal family at commonwealth day services

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Officially Moved Out of Kensington Palace

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Officially Moved Out of Kensington Palace

View article
Olivia Munn at EMILY'S List Pre-Oscars

Olivia Munn Critiques Parents Allegedly Involved in the College Admissions Cheating Scam

Olivia Munn Critiques Parents Allegedly Involved in the College Admissions Cheating Scam

View article
Alex Trebek arrives at 'Debbie Reynolds:

Alex Trebek Thanks Jeopardy! Fans for Their Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek Thanks Jeopardy! Fans for Their Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

View article
Rosario Dawson arrives at the Eva

How Long Have Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Been Dating?

How Long Have Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Been Dating?

View article
Lori Loughlin at Hallmark event

Lori Loughlin Let Go By Hallmark Channel After College Admissions Cheating Scam Arrest

Lori Loughlin Let Go By Hallmark Channel After College Admissions Cheating Scam Arrest

ad