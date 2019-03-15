Just one week after announcing his cancer diagnosis, this hard-working host is already back at work and thanking fans for their incredible support. After revealing that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video message on March 6, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek thanked fans in another recorded message, noting that even if he can’t reply to everyone individually, he does read everything that’s sent his way.

“Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” he said, in a video posted on the Jeopardy! Twitter account on Thursday. “I’ve heard from former contestants. Even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get well card.”

Fellow celebrities have also reached out to Trebek. Olivia Newton-John, who is currently being treated for a third bout of cancer, sent Trebek a supportive text message after he revealed his diagnosis.

“Now, obviously I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” Trebek continued in his video. “And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered and I am extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

In the video announcing his diagnosis, Trebek implored fans to “keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.” He noted, “normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

So far, it seems like Jeopardy! fans are taking Trebek’s request to heart.