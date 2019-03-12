EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Thinking of Writing a Book About ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ & We Approve

by

Divorce can be messy, especially when co-parenting comes into play. But it can be done in a loving way, too — in fact, Gwyneth Paltrow says she might write a book about “conscious uncoupling,” the now famous phrase she and ex-husband Chris Martin used when they split. While the phrasing quickly turned into comedic fodder at the time, Paltrow and Martin are getting the last laugh. Not only was their split refreshingly amicable, but they’ve remained close friends and committed co-parents. So, a book that helps other former couples do the same? Bring it, Gwynnie!

“Both Chris and I have made a commitment to continue to love the things about each other that we’ve always loved and to really continue to develop our friendship and to find ways to continue to communicate,” Paltrow said on the Today show on Tuesday, March 12.

However, she also made it a point to mention the transition wasn’t instantaneous or necessarily easy. To the contrary, co-parenting and coexisting as friends is “definitely not effortless,” Paltrow said, adding, “There’s been a long process to it. At some point maybe I’ll write a book because you really have to focus on forgiveness and spite that comes up; you have to let it go.”

Paltrow and Martin were married for 10 years before announcing in 2014 that they’d decided to separate. They broke the news on the Goop website under the heading, “Conscious Uncoupling.” If you’re wondering what the phrase means, you’ll find a detailed explanation on Goop, which explains: “For our purposes, conscious uncoupling is the ability to understand that every irritation and argument within a relationship was a signal to look inside ourselves and identify a negative internal object that needed healing.” While Paltrow often gets credit for the term, it was actually coined in 2009 by Katherine Woodward Thomas, who went on to teach this alternative divorce theory to students all over the globe.

Not surprisingly, Paltrow told Today’s Savannah Guthrie that those first few years of her and Martin’s conscious uncoupling required the most adjustment.

“At this point, five years later, it’s pretty good, but the first couple of years it was very effortful. For the sake of the children, we were really committed to maintain the family structure… even though it looked a bit different,” she said.

Over time, that dynamic shifted again when Paltrow and Martin invited other people into their lives. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018 (Martin joined the family on their modern honeymoon), and Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since October 2017.

“Sometimes life just surprises you, and it’s been really fun,” Paltrow said of finding new love and raising her kids in the former couple’s blended family. “I’m so happy that I was sort of given this other opportunity.”

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
The cast of 'The Bachelor' with

I Watched a Whole Season of The Bachelor for the First Time & Here’s What I Learned

I Watched a Whole Season of The Bachelor for the First Time & Here’s What I Learned

View article
Felicity Huffman at EMILY'S List Pre-Oscars

Felicity Huffman Arrested in Connection with College Admissions Cheating Scam

Felicity Huffman Arrested in Connection with College Admissions Cheating Scam

View article
Kaley Cuoco as Penny Hofstadter on

Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional Reacting to The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Date

Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional Reacting to The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Date

View article
Collage of Olivia Newton-John and Alex

Olivia Newton-John Sent a Supportive Message to Alex Trebek Following His Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John Sent a Supportive Message to Alex Trebek Following His Cancer Diagnosis

View article
Photo of Ellen Pompeo in Grey's

Grey’s Anatomy Helps to Grant Another Make-A-Wish Request, & It’s Great

Grey’s Anatomy Helps to Grant Another Make-A-Wish Request, & It’s Great

View article
Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in

The Is How Long the Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Will Be

The Is How Long the Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Will Be

ad