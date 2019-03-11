The cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy is doing amazing things both on- and off-screen. On Monday, the show’s social media team released a video of Make-A-Wish recipient Isabelle getting her wish: to meet Ellen Pompeo. The ABC series teamed up with the organization for the 17th time to date during its 15-season run to make Isabelle’s wish come true and the video is so sweet.

As reported by E! News, 17-year-old Isabelle, a.k.a. Izzy, got to spend some time on the Grey’s Anatomy set where she learned lots of spoilers (but of course didn’t share them) and received her own scrubs set and lab coat, plus a Grey Sloan Memorial badge. Additionally, Izzy got to help direct a scene and meet her hero, Pompeo.

According to the video, Izzy wants to be a doctor in real life. She got to “practice” giving her brother an injection with a prop needle and got to see plenty of other behind-the-scenes secrets, like prop organs, costumes and more. She also took a moment to play piano, which she taught herself to do, in an on-set bar.

When Izzy and Pompeo met, they shook hands and took plenty of photos together. Speaking about meeting her hero, Izzy said, “That was really cool.”

The #GreysAnatomy team partnered with @MakeAWish to fulfill a wish of meeting @ellenpompeo! Every year Disney helps grant more than 10,000 wishes, delivering comfort and inspiration to families around the world. #DisneyTeamofHeroes #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/bebs0Xk5On — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) March 10, 2019

As noted by E!, Izzy was just a toddler when Grey’s Anatomy first started airing on ABC. However, thanks to streaming services like Netflix, she’s been able to watch the show starting from the beginning. As series star Giacomo Giannotti told E!, “Netflix has really reopened this whole thing—having Grey’s Anatomy released on Netflix, I think mothers who grew up watching it in their sort of teens and college are now watching it with their daughters. It’s sort of reintroducing it to a new generation that didn’t grow up with it, obviously.”

Regarding the spoilers Izzy saw during her set visit, we’ll have to wait and see what she learned.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.