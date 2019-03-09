Let us all take a moment to give thanks to Big Little Lies for setting a precedent, because the HBO show may have started a trend when it broke out of its “limited series” box. Even better? One of the biggest smash-hits on TV last summer could be taking the cue — as a keynote speaker at SXSW on Saturday, Sharp Objects’ creator Marti Noxon hinted at a second season.

Sharp Objects, adapted from a novel by Gillian Flynn of the same name, was never intended to live beyond a singular season. But after audiences devoured the first season, queries about the possibility of a second became a trending topic. So, it’s not surprising that the question came up at SXSW about whether Sharp Objects could potentially continue. “Maybe there will be a sequel. Maybe we’ll get to find out [more about the fate of the characters],” teased Nixon. “Gillian and I have thoughts on it.”

Did you hear that, fans? There’s hope! And praise be for that, right? While Sharp Objects did a beautiful job of developing the series’ complicated, flawed and engrossing characters, perhaps they did that job too well — fans found themselves wholly invested in the world of Wind Gap and all of its fractured inhabitants.

In the miniseries, Amy Adams plays a functioning alcoholic named Camille Preaker, who returns to her small Southern hometown as a journalist covering a mystery. As the story unravels, so does Camille. She must face the darkness in her own family, which includes Camille’s seemingly charming but overly controlling mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson, more brilliant than ever) as well as her rebellious teen sister, Amma (Eliza Scanlen). Without spoiling anything, the end of the series certainly suggested that we’d only begun to scratch the surface of what these women are capable of.

Later in the SXSW keynote during an audience Q&A, Noxon revealed that she originally saw the adaptation of Sharp Objects as an ongoing series that would focus on Camille, yes, but also on the town of Wind Gap and its people. It wasn’t until they began adapting the novel for TV that they transitioned to a limited series. And if you ask us, that’s a promising sign. If Noxon and Flynn started this whole journey with talk of subsequent seasons, it means they’ve already envisioned how Camille and the other characters might move forward. It’s not much to go on right now, but we’ll take it.