Jason Momoa’s Wednesday could have ended really badly if this situation had turned out differently, so we’re very happy to hear he’s okay. On Wednesday, Momoa’s private plane had to make an emergency landing because of a suspected engine fire, which luckily turned out to be a false alarm. However, the fire department was called in just in case and Momoa ultimately decided to take a different plane, just to be on the safe side. He made it to his destination safe and sound, but not without updating his loyal fans on Instagram about the incident.

“We got ourselves a slight delay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. “Half-hour out of Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire. So, yeah, good old fire department, gotta love ‘em. Looks like we’re driving,” he joked. Momoa later updated with another video, saying, “All right, round two. Got the pack. Friends came to pick me up.”

A plane carrying Aquaman star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport this morning. Details: https://t.co/QV6AH5NTUN pic.twitter.com/DpzxTFuksh — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 7, 2019

According to Us Weekly, Momoa was traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix, where he later updated his account with videos and photos of himself and friends working on building his custom Harley Davidson motorcycle together.

“So the world knows we are safe and happy,” he wrote. “The plane failed. [Note] to self dirtbags and savages shouldn’t ride private planes. But the Harley runs perfect. Building my dream bike with @love_cycles37.”

Despite what could have been a very scary situation, Momoa seems to have made the best of it. He even posed for photos with the firefighters who came to save the day after the reported engine fire was called in.

We’re glad that this emergency situation turned out to be not so much of an emergency after all.