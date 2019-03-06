Mandy Moore thinks This Is Us’ Jack and Rebecca are relationship goals and, uh, what took her so long? Join the club, sis! She’s both a star and fan of the NBC series and, like the majority of the fandom, she has a soft spot for the Pearson matriarch (who she plays) and patriarch (Milo Ventimiglia). Despite the fact that fans are finally coming around to Rebecca’s relationship with Miguel (Jon Huertas), Moore told InStyle in a new interview that she’ll always consider Rebecca’s marriage to Jack to be the shining example of true love on the show.

“The first season painted Jack in this other-worldly, superhero light, but I think as the show has continued on, you realize that he’s fallible and human. He has made mistakes and has secrets just like all of us do,” she explained. “What I love is that they can still be considered couples goals even though they’re both complex, three-dimensional human beings.”

That sure rings true to us. The first season of the show definitely had a knight-in-shining-armor complex about Jack, but subsequent seasons have shown fans that he isn’t without faults. In fact, his drinking nearly drove him and Rebecca apart entirely early in the series. But it was their love — which was “complex,” as Moore called it — as well as a resolve to help Jack get sober that carried them through.

Of course, Jack and Rebecca enjoyed a sort of classic meet-cute: Man walks into a bar (albeit to rob the place in this case, but still), man sees woman singing, man and woman make eye contact and the rest is history. While her meet-cute with her real-life husband was much different, we get why Moore recognizes true love wherever she sees it because she also views her new marriage to husband Taylor Goldsmith in the same way. That said, she admits their meet-cute was what you might call more contemporary. The year was 2015, and Moore made the proverbial first move by giving a shout-out on social media to the band Goldsmith fronts, Dawes. Goldsmith responded with a note, which eventually led to a first date.

“We have a modern kind of love story,” she told InStyle. “But if someone would have told me three years ago, ‘That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,’ I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.”

And, who knows, maybe art will imitate Moore’s love soon — in This Is Us’ second season, showrunner Dan Fogelman seemed to suggest in the sixth episode that Rebecca and Miguel rekindled their friendship years after Jack’s death thanks to a Facebook message. He asks how she’s been doing the last almost-decade, she responds and, somewhere down the line, a new romance (and, later, marriage) is born.

Sounds sort of familiar, no?