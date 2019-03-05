Get ready to get ripped, because Tim McGraw is writing a book about his health transformation journey. Fans who’ve been following the country superstar for at least the last decade have seen McGraw go from an average guy to one of the hardest bodies in Hollywood, Nashville and beyond. Although he’s spoken frequently about his passion for personal fitness, he’s decided to put it on paper. Per People, McGraw plans to publish a health and lifestyle book titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper,” McGraw told People. “Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

He also underscored to People that you don’t have to be a celebrity to turn your health around for the better.

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me,” said McGraw.

Excited? Us too. And the good news doesn’t stop there. You won’t have to wait very long for McGraw’s book, because it’s slated for release on Nov. 5, 2019. That means you can get a headstart on your New Year’s resolutions with McGraw’s exercise tips as well as his advice for improving your mental wellbeing. McGraw certainly knows a thing or two about the latter, having given up drinking in 2008 after admittedly partying too much. Perhaps that’s why McGraw doesn’t believe in a set routine that works for every single person. Rather, he told People, each person must create a personal vision for themselves and commit to it in order to succeed.

The new book isn’t the only way McGraw will be helping people realize their potential for all-around health and wellness. In January, he launched a new fitness club in Nashville called TruMav Fitness. Owned by Wirth Campbell and partnered with Snap Fitness, TruMav allows prospective clients to drop by and try McGraw’s workouts at no charge. Ultimately, per Forbes, McGraw sees TruMav as the start of a nationwide fitness franchise.

So, you never know — maybe by the time the book launches at the end of the year, a TruMav will have opened in your neck of the woods. Then you can actualize the principles of McGraw’s book in a gym space designed by McGraw. And hey, if it gets us abs that look anything remotely like his, count us in.