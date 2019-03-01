When friends become new parents, it provides a unique opportunity to bond. On Thursday, Andy Cohen introduced Kelly Ripa to his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, and the pictures are too cute for words. Plus, from the photos that have been posted, looks like Ripa is already in love with little Benjamin, but can you blame her? This tiny human has stolen our hearts, too.

In a photoset posted on Instagram, Cohen shared pictures of Benjamin with Ripa, his close friend Jimmy Fallon, and his college roommate Dave Ansel. Benjamin was previously introduced to Anderson Cooper, and it seems like he’s winning over the hearts of his dad’s friends left and right.

Cohen captioned his photo set, “Big day for my boy!”

Ripa followed up with two photos that show her cradling the baby in her arms; in the first, she smiles for the camera and in the second, she only has eyes for Benjamin. “Deeply in love,” she wrote, along with four red heart emojis. Ripa continued, “[T]hank you @bravoandy for bringing such joy to the world.”

Cohen welcomed Benjamin, who is his first child, via surrogate on Feb. 4. He announced the news on his show Watch What Happens Live and has received outpourings of support ever since, especially because of his status as a single dad.

Cohen isn’t currently seeing anyone romantically, but he’s got more important things to tend to right now. If the last few weeks have told us anything about Cohen as a dad, Benjamin clearly gets lots of love from him, not to mention all of Cohen’s friends, many of whom are parents themselves. Ripa has three kids with her husband Mark Consuelos and Fallon has two daughters with his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

The day after Cohen’s son was born, Ripa teared up talking about his new dad status on Live!: “I was honored to practically be in the delivery room, on the phone with my friend, Bruce Bozzi, who was actually in the delivery room,” Ripa recalled at the time. “[Andy] named the baby after his grandfather, Ben Allen. He’s obviously over the moon. He’s in love. He looks, I have to say, like he’s been born to do this his whole life.”

We’re so glad she finally got to meet Benjamin and we look forward to lots more photos when they surely meet again in the future.