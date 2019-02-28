It may be an ordinary Thursday for us, but it’s a good day if your name is Meryl Streep, who became a first-time grandmother after her eldest daughter gave birth. It’s hard to believe that our beloved Streep is officially a grandmother, but alas, the time has come for her to take on a new role.

Us Weekly reports that reps for Streep confirmed her eldest, actor Mamie Gummer, welcomed her first child, and it was a baby boy. This is not only Gummer’s first child altogether, but happily, it’s her first child with television writer and producer Mehar Sethi. The couple got engaged in August 2018. Just four months later, it was publicly confirmed that Gummer was pregnant and that Streep was about to become a grandmother. Now, that day has finally arrived!

As you might expect, the details around Gummer’s pregnancy, the birth of her son and even things like the name that was chosen or how Streep feels about being a grandmother are being kept under wraps for the time being. While neither Streep nor Gummer are going public to discuss this joyous occasion, we hope that privately, they’re celebrating and enjoying their time with Streep’s new grandson.

Gummer is Streep’s eldest daughter with her husband of 41 years, Don Gummer. Streep’s other children include Henry, 39, Grace, 31, and Louisa, 27.

The arrival of Streep’s first grandson is not the only thing of note happening in her life, although it certainly tops the list. Streep is currently preparing for the premiere of Big Little Lies season two, which sees her joining the star-studded cast as the mother of Perry Wright (played in season one by Alexander Skarsgård), Mary Louise Wright, who comes to Monterey seeking answers about her son’s death. The addition of Streep to the Big Little Lies cast has been a big selling point, with fans very excited to see how well she plays off returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

All things considered, it really does seem like it’s a good time to be Streep.