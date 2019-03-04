In just a few weeks, we’ll say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory when the series ends its run after 12 uber-popular seasons on May 9. Fans of the show have seen the core cast of characters — Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, Raj, Penny, Bernadette and Amy — fall in love, make new friends, come into their own, get married and make major advancements in their careers, all while navigating space together and dealing with the trials and tribulations of adulthood. Although we haven’t always been huge fans of the series, we must admit: The Big Bang Theory series finale will leave a gap in our lives.

To fill that gap, we have an idea that we think series star Kaley Cuoco would get behind in an instant — not to mention the other cast and crew who have expressed major sadness over TBBT coming to an end. We have five Big Bang Theory spinoffs we would do anything to see happen. Sure, we have Young Sheldon, but there’s plenty of other content we’d love to see explored once TBBT leaves the air.

Here are our ideas.

1. A Penny prequel

Although Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Holland said that Penny’s last name isn’t likely to be revealed before the series ends, we’d still like to know what it is. We’d also love to know more about where she came from and how she came to live across from Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), aside from what we’re told about her past in the show. A Penny prequel would answer all of our questions, give Cuoco a chance to keep playing her character, and potentially give another young actor the chance to play a younger version of this iconic role.

Not to mention, we’re all for female-centric TV comedies. As much as we love dramatic series like Grey’s Anatomy and The Handmaid’s Tale, we’d love to watch something with a lighter tone that explores a character who has a large fanbase and has plenty of room for exploration and growth.

2. A comic book store comedy

Oh, Stuart. Actor Kevin Sussman has proven that he can carry comedic scenes as Stuart Bloom, the comic book store manager who will settle for nothing less than the best when it comes to selling his products to customers. He has an appreciation for geek culture that rivals the core Big Bang Theory cast but also reminds us of plenty of people that we know in real life. Anyone who has worked in retail can confirm that the things that happen are sitcom-worthy; comic book shops, in particular, are full of interesting characters, lengthy debates and borderline bizarre requests.

We’d love to see a spinoff that focuses on Stuart and the comic store, which we think would be a hit especially amongst the droves of fans who turn out for superhero flicks on a regular basis.

3. Howard and Bernadette in a family sitcom

We always love a good family sitcom, whether it’s One Day At a Time, Modern Family or Fuller House. With the latter two coming to an end soon, we’re going to need more family sitcoms ASAP. Since Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) are the first Big Bang Theory couple to experience all the traditional milestones of a relationship aside from the first date (Leonard and Penny got there first), including an engagement, marriage, and the births of their two children, it makes sense for a TBBT family sitcom spinoff to focus on them. This relationship has stayed steady throughout the series and it could be fun to see them a few years in the future when their kids are older.

Plus, the rest of the cast could make guest appearances, since we doubt these friends would lose touch no matter how many years have gone by. It would be the kind of fun, nostalgic romp that will please current fans, while also making space for new ones since the subject matter and focus would be different.

4. A science-y dramedy with Raj as the star

The Big Bang Theory has long included actual science in its episodes, which makes sense since some of its characters are legitimate geniuses. We would love to see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) take on his own show, not only to introduce more diversity to primetime comedy but to give us a different take on the world he occupies alongside his friends. In fact, we’d love to see him move somewhere new — not too far, so he can still see everyone, but far enough to start fresh, find his footing and learn to trust himself.

A Raj spinoff would also allow him to form new relationships, grow as a character and get some more established backstory. We’re all for a hypothetical dramedy with him at the center.

5. A series starring everyone’s kids

Babies have been a huge topic of conversation in the final season of The Big Bang Theory. Howard and Bernadette have two kids, but Penny and Leonard keep approaching the topic and even Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) have talked about procreating. There are tons of series that have spinoffs starring the original characters’ kids, or at the very least future generations in the same universe (like Beverly Hills 90210), so this seems like a legitimate option for a Big Bang Theory spinoff as well.

Depending on how the writers decided to play things, a future series starring the core cast’s kids and their friends could be made in any kind of genre, from sci-fi to comedy to drama. There are so many options that come with jumping 15 or 20 years into the future for a spinoff and we’d be down to watch any one of them.