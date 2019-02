A new day, a new reboot! Well, sort of. A new 90210 series reuniting the original cast is headed to Fox this summer, but this isn’t your typical revival. While the six-episode reboot will see the return of original stars Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Ian Ziering (Steve), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Brian Austin Green (David) and Tori Spelling (Donna), it won’t be a continuation of the characters they played. Intrigued? You should be. According to Fox, this reboot features “a big twist.”

Instead of picking up where the lives of their once-teen characters left off, this new 90210 “event” will see the entertainers play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.” In a press release promoting the summer series, Fox explained that the actors came back together when one of them suggested a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion was long overdue. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself,” Fox teased, adding, “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

The fact that this will be a more of a mockumentary than a reboot seems like a smart move given the fact that the series already saw one reboot run from 2008 to 2013. The mid-’00s reboot secured several stars from the original Beverly Hills, 90210 as guest stars, including Garth, Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Ann Gillespie and Joe E. Tata. However, those cameos slowed to a virtual stop after the first two seasons, at which time the revival really focused on new stars Shenae Grimes, Tristan Wilds, Rob Estes, Jessica Walter and Jessica Stroup.

While Fox’s new reboot format might not work for lesser-celebrated nostalgic series, the network isn’t wrong about the practically global appeal of the original 90210 and the “indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation” that it had. When it premiered on Fox back in 1990, it quickly became one of the top programs on the network and TV in general. It lasted for 10 seasons before going off the air, much to the chagrin of fans. Ask any ‘80s baby or ‘90s kid and they’ll likely tell you the same — we’ll take the OG cast back together any way we can get them, and this particular way admittedly sounds like tons of salacious (but good-natured) fun.