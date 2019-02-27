If anyone knows what it’s like to perform in front of a huge audience, it’s J. Lo. At the 2019 Oscars, Jennifer Lopez gave Bradley Cooper advice right before he went on stage with Lady Gaga to perform “Shallow” from their film A Star Is Born. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez revealed during a recent Instagram Live that she helped a nervous-looking Cooper by advising him in a really great way.

“He seemed a little nervous,” the World of Dance judge said during the live, per ET. “I just whispered, I said, ‘The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they’re going to start applauding. So don’t worry. Just deliver the song.'”

Apparently, her advice worked, because Lopez said Cooper replied to her, “He was like, ‘I got it, I got it, OK.'” Plus, as those who watched the costars and real-life friends sing during the award show know, the two did a remarkable job. Hmm… maybe Lopez deserves a tiny bit of credit for them taking “Shallow” to a whole new level?

There’s a good chance the Second Act star pushed Cooper to do his best. Whatever the case, Gaga and Cooper totally rocked it out on stage. If for some reason you haven’t watched their duet, you can check it out above. What are you waiting for? Do it now, because they definitely stole the show with what will probably go down as one of the most memorable Oscar performances.

On Tuesday, Gaga gushed about performing with Cooper at the 91st Academy Awards in a super sweet post she shared on Instagram (below). She captioned a photo of the two sitting at the piano on stage, “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.” The night was made even more special for the singer when Gaga won her first Oscar for best original song.

Similar to Lopez, Cooper also gave Gaga advice prior to their performance. After accepting her gold statue, Harper’s Bazaar reported that she was asked backstage if she had anything to tell her fans at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia. To that, she answered, “I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them. That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow’: ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ And it turns out, joy did a lot for me.”

There’s no denying Gaga and Cooper sparked joy in many people with their Oscars performance. They truly delivered in all kinds of amazing ways that evening.