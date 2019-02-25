There were so many incredible looks at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, including one married couple who seemingly still love to dress up for date nights together. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had serious Oscars PDA while walking the red carpet and basically living out everyone’s prom dreams in their high-fashion ensembles. It seems like their PDA was a cherry on top of a perfect evening, with their palpable love only adding to the dreamy Oscars vibes.

On Sunday, Ripa took to Instagram twice to show off her gown, made by Christian Siriano, and her husband, who looked dashing in a classic black-and-white tux. “Prom night,” she captioned the first photo, along with several red heart emojis. For the second, she wrote, “About last night…..” with a heart emoji and a star emoji. Then, she went onto thank both Siriano and Consuelos: “@csiriano you make all my dreams come true. You too @instasuelos.”

Meanwhile, Consuelos posted a photo of the couple together, writing, “Date night with Sexy…” He also included the hashtag #makesmyheartskipabeat, which is frankly too sweet for us to handle with any amount of chill.

These two walked the red carpet laughing, smiling and kissing as if the cameras weren’t even there. Ripa and Consuelos clearly love each other more than ever, after almost 23 years of marriage.

They almost didn’t make it to the altar, though; in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Consuelos revealed that he and Ripa got into a pretty big fight just days before they eloped in Las Vegas in 1996. Can you imagine a world where these two aren’t looking at each other like there’s no one and nothing else in the world but them? We can’t.

In October, Ripa also revealed that they keep their love alive through regular dates, in conversation with her best friend Rachael Harris, in the first episode of her Facebook Watch series Heads & Faces.

“Every date with Mark is like a first date in your sophomore year of high school. Every date,” Ripa revealed. She said that Consuelos frequently checks in to make sure his touches are okay, mostly out of consideration for her various accessories.

Both Ripa and Consuelos frequently make appreciative posts about each other on social media and even go to bat for each other when trolls leave unnecessarily cruel comments. We love seeing them together and can’t wait to see what 2019 brings for them, both in their marriage and in their careers.