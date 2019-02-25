We may have seen it coming, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t any less spectacular. On Sunday night, Lady Gaga (rightfully, in our humble opinion) won an Oscar for best original song for “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards. Lady Gaga’s Oscars acceptance speech was inspirational and nobody agreed more than fellow singer Jennifer Hudson, who couldn’t help nodding in strong agreement during Gaga’s empowering speech.

The A Star Is Born actor and music icon won the major award just a few minutes after an electric performance of “Shallow” with her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper. The performance garnered a standing ovation from attendees guests. Gaga shared the best original song award with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt but it was Gaga who took control of the mic and delivered a powerful speech about sticking with your dreams.

She addressed the crowd, saying, “.. [I]f you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch, and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work… I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about, you know, it’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down, or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up, and are brave, and you keep going. Thank you.”

Hudson was caught on camera during the speech, nodding along and repeating “yes, yes, yes” as Gaga spoke from the heart. Her reaction delighted millions. As such, her reaction went viral on Twitter almost immediately. She was a mood, people, and we were in the mood for this mood.

Jennifer Hudson looks like a stage mom mouthing her child’s lines #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nm2vJPIjuQ — Stephanie Bourgeois (@stephanie_roseb) February 25, 2019

I’ve never identified with Jennifer Hudson until this moment. Me whenever Gaga says anything. #Oscars https://t.co/Jk3q185rid — José Alonso Muñoz (@munozjose) February 25, 2019

We were ALL Jennifer Hudson in this moment #Oscars https://t.co/El1yMAJkbr — Juliana Amin (@jules_amin) February 25, 2019

We were also very here for this post-win lovefest between Hudson and Gaga:

Hudson later posted a clip of Gaga to her Instagram, too, with a sweet message of support:

“Yessss……to everything @ladygaga said!!! Every word and every note she sang and every tear! Congrats on your win, so well deserved.” Hudson — always one for keeping it real — wrote. “@theacademy if it’s not worth working hard for it’s not worth it at all! It may get a million no’s but all it takes is one yes to change your life!”

Without a doubt, Hudson won big with her viral moment on Sunday night — even though Gaga took home the gold.