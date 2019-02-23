Time sure flies when you’re having fun and hanging out with your super-famous mom! It’s hard to believe, but Jennifer Lopez’s twins just turned 11. In celebration of their birthday, Lopez took to Instagram on Friday to show her love for — not to mention the singing skills of — her “coconut” kids Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David. Spoiler alert: The sweet video montages and messages Lopez dedicated to the twins might hit you right in the feels.

The twins, Lopez’s children with former husband Marc Anthony, appear to have inherited their mom’s musical talent. Emme’s tribute video features a montage of photos of Lopez’s daughter over the years. It starts and closes with short clips of Emme singing along, karaoke-style, to the tune of “How Far I’ll Go” from the Moana soundtrack (can we talk about that last note?!). “Happy birthday my perfect marshmallow coconut princess,” Lopez captioned the montage. “Momma is so proud of you!”

Max’s montage video similarly features photos of Lopez’s son over the years. Like Emme’s, his starts and ends with a clip of him singing karaoke-style to a soundtrack. His choice: “The Faith Song” from The Amazing World of Gumball. As he hits his final note, Lopez’s boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez, can be heard cheering Max on and gushing, “Whoo! That was awesome.”

“Happy birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you!!!” Lopez captioned the celebratory post. For both twins, Lopez included a variety of photos showcasing Emme and Max on their own, with each other, with Lopez and with Rodriguez and his two children, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 14. In the captions for each post, Lopez shared the twins’ exact times of birth. In case you’ve ever been curious who’s older, well, Emme apparently has a minute on Max — she was born at 12:21 p.m. on Feb. 22, and he was born at 12:22 p.m.

Too cute, right? Happy birthday, Emme and Max!