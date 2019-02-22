What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a hilarious throwback photo? Drew Barrymore celebrated her 44th birthday on Instagram on Friday, with a series of posts showcasing childhood memories, a truly hilarious and possibly unexpected birthday text, and a selfie that shows her smiling for the camera.

In the throwback photo, Barrymore is is seven or eight years old, wearing a dress and shawl on what appears to be a red carpet — perhaps for E.T., which was released in 1982, the same year Barrymore hashtagged in her photo caption. “Seriously! I’m of age!” she joked in the post, which was the last in her series of birthday pics.

Barrymore has been open about her thoughts on aging and how she’s totally okay with it. In her first birthday post, a selfie where she’s not wearing any makeup, she wrote, “44 and NEVER BETTER! Go shorty, it’s my birthday.” The photo and caption drive home her thoughts on how we shouldn’t be ashamed of aging.

She told Glamour magazine in January, “I feel aging is a privilege. It’s about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me. Then I started having girls and I thought, thank god these were my initial instincts. Now I can carry them out in an even more deep and profound way.”

Barrymore also strives to be as authentic as possible on Instagram, which is something she challenges her followers to do, as well, with campaigns like #TheWayItLooksToUs. Rather than post only glitzy, glamorous photos, Barrymore says she wants to post the real, messy stuff, too.

Completing her trifecta of birthday Instagram posts, Barrymore shared a screenshot of a text message that she received from her pharmacy, wishing her a happy birthday and encouraging her to call if she needs anything. “Also being 44,” she wrote, referencing her selfie and joking about the aging process all at once.

It’s so great to see Barrymore embracing all the different sides of turning 44, including nostalgia and weird, funny stuff. In addition to raising her two daughters as a single mom, Barrymore is also busy with her beauty brand and with the new competition show The World’s Best, where she’s a judge alongside Faith Hill and Ru Paul.

This seems like a very big year for her and we hope it’s absolutely amazing.