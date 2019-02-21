In case we ever needed proof that the course to true love doesn’t always run smooth, a new interview with Mark Consuelos would convince us that even the biggest fights can be resolved. Even he and Kelly Ripa have been through rough patches in their decades together. On Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Consuelos talked about breaking up with Ripa literal days before their wedding in 1996, as well as when and how they reconciled before heading to Vegas to tie the knot.

During his appearance, Cohen asked Consuelos a fan-submitted question about whether or not rumors of his break-up with Ripa in the week before their wedding were true. Consuelos hesitated for a moment, then said, “I mean, yeah. And then she came back home [from] visiting her family in south Jersey and then we both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee,” he explained. “We were pushing furniture for a Queen for the Day Mother’s Day special and when we were together she wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy.”

Consuelos admitted, “So I followed her in Central Park. And then we went back to my place, and we got married the next day.”

Whatever happened in Central Park that day, it clearly sealed the deal for both Consuelos and Ripa. Per Entertainment Tonight, Ripa also talked about their brief break-up last summer on the Betches’ Comments By Celebs podcast. “Right before we got married, we broke up,” she said at the time. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

It’s been 22 years since the pair got married and they now have three kids together and what looks like, from the outside at least, a really beautiful relationship. Both Ripa and Consuelos frequently gush about each other on social media and stand up for each other against trolls; they also spend lots of time together, both on- and off-screen.

Ripa has previously said that she experienced love at first sight with Consuelos; on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, he also admitted that he knew he wanted to marry her very early in their relationship.

“We would go out with groups of people from work and slowly each date would go that the groups started getting smaller and smaller until it was just us two,” he said. “I was shy, I wasn’t very aggressive that way.”

All this goes to show that even the strongest relationships have rough patches. We’re glad Consuelos and Ripa were able to get through this one together.