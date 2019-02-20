Who’s ready for the 91st Academy Awards? On Feb. 24, one of the biggest awards shows of the year honoring the best films and performances that came with them will finally occur. If for some reason you don’t have a television, cable or would just rather watch on your computer, tablet or phone to see whether or not Lady Gaga will take home that gold statue for best performance by an actress in a leading role, then here’s how to stream the Oscars 2019 this Sunday.

There’s no denying that a lot of controversy has surrounded this year’s Oscars, including who or if anyone should host the ceremony. FYI: there won’t be a host, but rather, as Variety reported in January, a group of celebrities will introduce different portions of the evening compared to one single person doing the sole duties.

Despite all of the drama that has come with the award show, there is a lot to look forward to, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing “Shallow” together from their hit film A Star Is Born, which is also nominated for Best picture. Like Lady Gaga, Cooper is nominated for Best actor in a leading role and the film is also up for Best motion picture. If you don’t want to miss moments like Lady Gaga and Cooper’s duet, here’s how you can watch the Oscars online.

First off, you can stream the award show either at ABC’s official website or via the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider. Per the Oscars official website, all you have to do is go to abc.com/watch-live or select “live TV” in the ABC app. Click here for a full list of participating TV providers. The Oscars website also states that if you live outside of the Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco markets, you won’t be able to stream the award show via the ABC live stream.

Those with a DirecTV subscription in the following markets will be able to watch ABC’s live stream of the ceremony: Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

According to Good Housekeeping, you can also stream the event on YouTube and PlayStation Vue, which both require a subscription but including ABC as part of their packages. You will also be able to watch the ceremony on Hulu, but not until the following day, Monday, Feb. 25, unless you have a Live TV subscription with Hulu. You can get a 7-day free trial for Hulu Live TV, so you could sign up for that and get instant access to the ceremony and then cancel the trial immediately following. Also, Sling TV and fuboTV don’t carry ABC, so you won’t be able to watch the Oscars via those platforms.

For those who also want to stream ABC’s Oscars pre-show and red carpet event, Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, Variety reported on Feb. 12 that anyone can do just that exclusively on Twitter this year at @TheAcademy account. The live stream will begin at 6:30/5:30c.

With that, you can now fully prepare for the Oscars, which officially begin this Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on ABC.