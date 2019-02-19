For celebrities, breakup rumors are simply a side effect of fame. They aren’t always entirely factual, and sometimes, they’re outright fabricated. But alas, the latest breakup rumors to hit the gossip mill turned out to have merit — Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, have split, her rep confirmed to People on Tuesday. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told the outlet, adding, “There’s no long dramatic story.”

While speculation surrounding the couple’s status has been swirling for quite some time, the rumors really gained momentum when Gaga showed up at the Grammys on Feb. 10 sans engagement ring. She also neglected to thank Carino in her acceptance speech after winning a Grammy for “Shallow,” her hit song on the Star Is Born soundtrack. In fact, Carino didn’t even attend the Grammys, which fans pointed out as possible further proof the two were estranged.

Earlier in the week, a source claimed to E! News that Gaga and Carino had actually split last week and Carino has been “desperately trying to get back together” with her. There was little point in putting too much stock in this claim at that time, considering two other sources told E! that the couple was still together and planning to get hitched later this year. Besides, the PDA they displayed at the SAG Awards in January seemed to suggest they were happy mere weeks prior to Gaga’s ringless Grammys appearance.

Still, it’s not surprising that Gaga and Carino went their separate ways without making a big fuss about it publicly. They’re a notoriously private couple who managed to keep their engagement under wraps for nearly a year before fans caught on. Their relationship was first confirmed in February 2017, around seven months after she announced she had ended her five-year relationship with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.

Sadly, in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer seemed to peg an unfortunate pattern in her dating history. “My love life has just imploded,” she says in the documentary. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt [her ex-stylist/ex-boyfriend]. I sold 30 million and lost Luc [a DJ/her ex-boyfriend]. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Our hearts go out to Gaga right now, because even though she’s in the midst of an exciting moment in her career with the success of A Star Is Born and an in-demand Las Vegas residency, going through another serious split like this will no doubt test her.