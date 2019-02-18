As if this Hollywood power couple couldn’t be any more adorable, they stepped up their game in a big way on Sunday night. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wore matching outfits to the 2019 Writers Guild Awards, where Krasinski was nominated for cowriting the script to the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place. Although he didn’t win the award, he and Blunt definitely won the night for their corresponding tuxedos, which drive home just how in sync these two are, even on the red carpet.

Although Blunt and Krasinski have been married since 2010, A Quiet Place was their first time working together on screen. It was also Krasinski’s directorial debut, earning him plenty of buzz throughout this awards season. These two have been super-cute in every awards show appearance this year, but we can honestly say we didn’t see the corresponding tuxedos coming and we’re a little obsessed.

Luckily, so is the internet. Even InStyle magazine posted a red carpet photo of the two on Instagram, hilariously writing, “‘Honey, I told you I was wearing MY black suit and bow tie.'” If this were a rom-com, one of them would have asked the other to change.

Last month, Blunt took home a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in the film; during her speech, she gave Krasinski a sweet shout-out that left him in tears. “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” Blunt said. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part,” she continued, joking, “You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option — but thank you.”

Krasinski also thanked Blunt in his speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards: “I got to make a movie about a love story, and a love letter to my kids and I got to do it with the love of my life by my side. So, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that!”

When the pair inevitably attend the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 25, we hope they coordinate outfits once again. A Quiet Place is nominated for best sound editing, which would be an amazing win.