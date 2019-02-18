Hey, A Star Is Born fans! You’re going to want to pause the hundredth playback of the movie for this. We all know Kelly Clarkson loves covers, right? She usually devotes time during her concerts to singing songs by other artists, and concertgoers at her Meaning of Life tour stop in Wisconsin on Friday got to experience one of her best yet — A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” the Grammy Award-winning song sung in the film by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (aka Ally and Jackson Maine).

During a Facebook Live session filming at the concert, Clarkson explained that sometimes she breaks from the set list for something she calls “A Minute and a Glass of Wine.” It’s during these impromptu and super-casual jam sessions that Clarkson often performs covers. While imbibing, naturally. So, on Friday, she explained to the crowd that she always enjoys giving a shout-out to other artists since, even though competition is intense in their industry, “there’s a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other.”

And one of those artists whom Clarkson admires is Lady Gaga. “We’re really different but at the same time we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing,” Clarkson said. “Honestly, I remember her first single, we actually did a show together combined for some event and she is one of the only artists that has ever — she wrote me a hand-written note saying, ‘Thank you so much, it was an honor to open for you.’’’

Kelly Clarkson covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s acclaimed hit song, Shallow, at her latest tour stop pic.twitter.com/BYNkiOsR0U — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 16, 2019

Clarkson went on to call Gaga the “nicest human being ever” before segueing into the iconic song from A Star Is Born’s soundtrack. “Anyway, I’ve been rooting for her for a while and this song, I love it. It’s from the movie she’s nominated for like a billion awards for, and I hope she wins,” Clarkson gushed. “But I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song, it’s called ‘Shallow’ and so we’re going to do our own version of it because obviously, I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here.”

She added one final disclaimer to the audience before launching into the rendition, joking, “I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it.” Then Clarkson turned out a performance that clearly resonated with the audience. And, let’s be real, it floored all of us watching from home, too. As is her way, the always-humble Clarkson picked apart her own performance before anyone else could, commenting to the crowd, “I messed that one verse up. I like that my favorite part is ‘keeping it so hardcore,’ so I just sang it too early, but it’s my favorite part. But thank you for clapping.” She capped off the performance with — what else? — a sip of wine. Can you say shero?