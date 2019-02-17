Being engaged and head-over-heels for each other seems to agree with Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. The sweet couple is so happy, in fact, that they’ve decided to go ahead and start expanding their little family! To be clear, they aren’t expecting a tiny human. Nope, Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed something just as cuddly as a baby but decidedly fluffier into their fold — a little lamb that is all almost too cute for Instagram.

Pratt took to the social media platform on Saturday to share a snapshot of Schwarzenegger snuggling the new addition, joking, “@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb. Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon.” The precious newborn already has a name, too. On Valentine’s Day, Pratt revealed in a separate post that the first lamb of the season was born on the love-filled holiday, so they decided to name the little guy Cupid.

Pratt added the telling hashtag “#farmlife” to both posts, alluding to his farm located on Washington state’s San Juan Islands. While Pratt has always been happy to document the time he spends at the farm in the past, this appears to be the first time he has documented a visited from Schwarzenegger.

Hopefully, this means we’ll be seeing many more precious farm life moments like this on Pratt’s feed in the near future — and that certainly seems to be Pratt’s bigger picture plan. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in January, he admitted that he envisions his future being filled with “lots of kids” and “less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.” Not surprisingly, the farm will likely play a huge part in that shift. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” Pratt said. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

He apparently found the perfect partner to build that life with, too. Back in October 2017 — months before Pratt and Schwarzenegger reportedly started dating — she posted a sunset picture on Instagram praising farm life. Although it’s unclear where the photo was taken, Schwarzenegger frequently posts photos of what is likely a family estate in Southern California where she keeps her horse, Chico. So, it’s not unreasonable (especially given this new picture) that Schwarzenegger fits right into Pratt’s beloved pastoral lifestyle. Congrats to the pair on their precious new addition to the farm-ily!