Surprise! Miranda Lambert Secretly Got Married, & She Has the Dreamy Pics to Prove It

Don’t you love a good surprise? Miranda Lambert took to Instagram on Saturday to make an announcement no one saw coming: She’s married! And, according to her rep, she actually said “I do” earlier in the year — Lambert simply decided to share the happy development in celebration of last week’s love-filled holiday.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for… me,” wrote Lambert, who shared two photos from the dreamy countryside nuptials. People magazine published an additional photo from the wedding, also revealing that her rep said the ceremony happened “a while ago.” Not surprisingly, Lambert’s country music cohorts are already filling up the comment section with congratulations. Well-wishers so far include Natalie Stovall, Morgane Stapleton, Jake Owen and Little Big Town’s Caroline Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.

Now that the newlyweds have officially gone public, they wasted no time stepping out together. On Saturday, they were strolling hand-in-hand in New York City’s SoHo district.

Their wedding bands can be seen in several of the images, showing a solitaire diamond for her and what appears to be a thick gray band for him. “They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling [the] sidewalk,” an onlooker told People. “She was beaming and protectively holding her ring finger.”

Naturally, this surprising revelation begs one big question: Who is McLoughlin? This is the first fans have officially heard of him from Lambert, and there is little intel about him online. However, Twitter sleuths have uncovered what appears to be a string of tweets indicating that McLoughlin is (or was) a cop from New York City. One tweet references him winning a memorial 5K. Another shows him at a dog diving event. The Twittersphere also uncovered what appears to be a former modeling profile, which suggests that he is now 28 years old and hails from Staten Island.

Lambert was previously married to fellow country superstar Blake Shelton, but the pair split in 2015 after four years of marriage. It’s unclear at this point if this is the first marriage for McLoughlin.

Welp, This Is Us Won’t Be Doing a Miguel Backstory Episode After All

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Are Safe in Cabo After Emergency Jet Landing

This Is How Serena Williams Gets the Best Kind of Support From Her Husband

Why One Judge on The Voice Calls Newcomer John Legend ‘A Threat’

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Aren’t Married Yet, but They’re Already Talking Babies

Meghan Markle Has a New Movie Coming Out Soon, but There’s a Big Catch

