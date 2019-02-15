Well here is some happy Valentine’s Day news. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged! How exciting is that? The singer and the actor both announced their engagement in separate Instagram posts on Friday, Feb. 15. Based on their photos and captions, it’s safe to say they are overjoyed to become husband and wife in the future.

As you can see below, Perry and Bloom posted the same picture, which shows a close-up of their faces and many red heart balloons above them gathering at the ceiling. You can’t see their entire faces, but based on the crinkle next to the Lord of the Rings actor’s eyes, it sure looks like he’s smiling. As for Perry, her eyes look a bit glistened, which might indicate she was overcome with emotion and tears.

Most importantly, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s left hand is covering part of her face, which also just happens to show off her gorgeous new engagement ring that looks vintage. The best part is that the bling is in the shape of a flower. Perry captioned her post, “full bloom,” which seems to be her way of referring to her current emotions and also a play on Bloom’s last name and the fact that she has a flower engagement ring.

As for Bloom’s Instagram, he wrote next to it, “Lifetimes.” Yep, they are planning on spending a lifetime together.

Perry’s mom, Mary Hudson, also took to Facebook, as reported by Cosmopolitan, where she shared photos from the engagement. Next to one image of Perry and Bloom holding each other close, Hudson wrote, “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!”

One might say these two have had a whirlwind romance, especially since they’ve dated on and off for the past three years. They first made headlines all the way back in 2016, and ever since then they haven’t been able to escape the rumor mill. In 2017, their relationship became a bit murky, when a representative for the couple confirmed the two were on a break. At the time, their rep told Us Weekly, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Following that announcement, their exact status remained unclear, but in April 2018, Perry pretty much confirmed they were back together by telling Entertainment Tonight she was “spoken for.” She also announced on the American Idol finale that aired in May 2018 that she wasn’t single. In October 2018, there were even reports that Bloom was going to propose.

And now here we are. Bloom and Perry clearly couldn’t stay away from one another and their break seemed to serve them well. They appear to be extremely head over heels for each other, so let’s send them all the congratulations on their wonderful news.