In important world news this week, queen of social media Chrissy Teigen did something that has the internet abuzz: She reached out via Twitter to New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and invited her to hang out over the weekend.

“@AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza,” Teigen tweeted, and she even had backup in pleading her case. Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson offered to let Ocasio-Cortez have his portion of pizza, leading Teigen to reveal, “Jesse will [be] here! help me!! tell her we are normal.”

@AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2019

She can have my portion! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 8, 2019

Jesse will he here! help me!! tell her we are normal — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2019

It didn’t take long for Ocasio-Cortez to respond. She said, “yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen.”

Teigen added one more bit of banter to the back-and-forth, noting, “perfect! we have extremely different strengths except I still sometimes burn things.”

yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

perfect! we have extremely different strengths except I still sometimes burn things — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 9, 2019

Suffice it to say, the Twittersphere — including a few fellow celebrities — had thoughts. And by that, we clearly mean intense waves of alternating euphoria and jealousy.

While Teigen doesn’t explicitly spell out why Ocasio-Cortez is her hero, she retweeted a video on Feb. 7 that showed Ocasio-Cortez making a point about political corruption at the House Oversight Committee.

The youngest elected congresswoman, Ocasio-Cortez has been generating quite a bit of attention for her bold approach to addressing perceived flaws in the political system, from the country’s failing health care system to policies on climate change. Ocasio-Cortez’s no-holds-barred personality is already drawing comparisons to other groundbreaking women in politics, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At this point, it remains to be seen whether Ocasio-Cortez really will join Teigen, Teigen’s husband John Legend, Ferguson and anyone else who might be attending this magical Grammys pizza party.

But we wouldn’t be surprised if just as many people tune in to Twitter as they do to the Grammys in order to find out.