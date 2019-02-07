Fans who are looking forward to finally seeing a Top Gun sequel will apparently really enjoy their trip to the theater. Jennifer Connelly gushed about filming Top Gun: Maverick, including her thoughts on the direction of the film and costar Tom Cruise’s motorcycle-driving skills. From the sounds of it, she’s super excited to be a part of this project and thinks fans will really love it, too.

“I’m so excited about it! I’m making it, and I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great,’” Connelly told Entertainment Tonight at the Alita: Battle Angel press junket on Wednesday. She continued, “It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it.”

Connelly also took the time to reflect on Cruise’s performance, as well as some of his stunt work on the film. Referring to a set photo of the pair on a motorcycle that was released in November, Connelly said, “That was a fast motorcycle. He’s an excellent driver.”

Of recreating the iconic scene with Cruise and Kelly McGillis from the first film, Connelly told ET, “I was marveling at it, actually, because we had this scene, we were doing that and we raced down the street and we pull up at the house that’s supposed to be my house and like, not once, was it even half of an inch off. Every time it was zoom down the street and then stop perfectly exactly on the mark. He’s got skills! For sure.”

“It’s been really fun,” Connelly added. “[Cruise is] so passionate about what he’s doing. He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege.”

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to hit theaters in 2020. Cruise marked the first day of filming with a photo shared on Instagram and Twitter that showed him in his Maverick costume, the words “Feel the need” written over the shot. Cruise’s character is reportedly a flight instructor in the sequel.