On Wednesday morning, the world learned that less than a year after going public with their relationship, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are engaged. With no statement from Lawrence or Maroney on the engagement and just a confirmation from Lawrence’s reps that the engagement is real, we’re all very curious to know more about the details. We’re also curious to know, just who is Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence’s fiance?

Until we get answers to questions like how Maroney proposed or what the couple’s wedding plans are, we’ve rounded up what little information about Maroney we could find floating around.

Keep reading to get the 411 on the future Mr. Jennifer Lawrence.

He’s a respected art dealer and gallerist

According to E! News, Maroney began his career working at the Gagosian Gallery before moving more into art dealing at his present place of work, gallery Gladstone 64. Some of his more notable past clients include Lena Dunham’s father, artist Carroll Dunham, Anish Kapoor and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney.

Lawrence’s lifelong best friend introduced them

E! News also details how Lawrence and Maroney met. According to the outlet, Lawrence’s lifelong best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced the pair, although it’s unclear when despite outlets like Page Six among the first to report on Lawrence and Maroney’s then-budding romance back in June 2018. We’re also not sure how Simpson and Maroney met but we’re glad they did, otherwise this love story wouldn’t be happening!

He’s a sports fan

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and say Maroney is into sports, even if its just watching them and even if it’s just limited to ice hockey. How do we know? Well, he and Lawrence were spotted in November at a Buffalo Sabers – New York Rangers game smooching the time away instead of watching what was happening on the ice. TBH, that’s how we prefer to watch sports, too.

He’s well-connected to the who’s who of New York City

Because of Maroney’s line of work and the high level he works at, it’s only natural that he’s regularly rubbing shoulders with NYC’s upper crust. According to The Cut, Maroney is respected and well-liked amongst those he works and hangs out with, per a close source from the NYC art world. According to the source’s claims, “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player. I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals. I know that he likes contemporary but I know he also appreciates modernism. I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him

He’s a New York University grad

The Cut also notes in their write-up about Maroney that he graduated from NYU with a degree in art history. Naturally, this feels like the perfect foundation for the kind of work Maroney is doing nowadays.

He likes the Taken movies (?!)

Okay, take this with a grain of salt but we can’t stop thinking about this fact: apparently Maroney loves the Liam Neeson action franchise Taken, per a source speaking to The Cut. Apparently, Maroney loves the films so much he went to see Taken 3 on opening day. Now that’s dedication.