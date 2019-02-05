It may be taking a hiatus this coming spring, but come fall 2019, Dancing With the Stars will return for season 28 on ABC. News of the hit dancing competition show’s renewal happened at the 2019 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour with ABC the ones to make the announcement.

As reported by People magazine, DWTS is back for a jaw-dropping 28th season. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement, telling reporters, “I can confirm that it will definitely be returning in the fall.” Although the show has been renewed, the exact date of the DWTS‘ return is unclear. It’s also unclear which dancing pros will be returning nor do we have even the tiniest hint of which celebrities have been tapped to compete.

DWTS had a pretty fun 2018. In addition to airing two DWTS seasons last year, including the all-athlete season 26, viewers were also treated to Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. As if that wasn’t enough, the DWTS good times are currently on the road with yet another round of the Dancing With the Stars tour which is making its way across America and features the dancing talents of pros like Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Artem Chigvintsev.

As a bit of an interesting footnote to this renewal news, it seems like ABC is going to reconsider doing a two-seasons-a-year airing schedule for DWTS in light of the upcoming spring hiatus. As reported by TVLine, Burke made a comment about the future airing schedule of DWTS that may be worth putting a pin in, saying, “We’re in conversations about that,” and going on to note the DWTS team would be meeting with Burke soon: “They’re coming in soon to talk about their plans for the fall, and we’ll discuss it then.”

It looks like lots of changes and exciting new chapters are in DWTS‘s future so make sure you tune in when the show returns this fall on ABC.