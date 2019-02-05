Like many of the Housewives do, you can now call this Bravo host “daddy.” Andy Cohen welcomed a baby boy via surrogate on Monday, Feb. 4 and he is already head over heels in love. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding his son, alongside a caption that revealed his baby boy’s extremely touching name.

“WOW!” his message began. “This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!

20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT.”

Who else loves that name? Well, you’re going to appreciate it even more once you hear why Cohen chose it. As he explained, “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen.” That is such a beautiful tribute to his grandfather and a wonderful way to celebrate his first child.

As you can imagine, Cohen is full of so much joy right now. “I’m in love,” he wrote. “And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

The Bravo star announced he would soon become a first-time dad last December. During a WWHL episode, Cohen shared with everyone watching that his life was about to change in the most wonderful of ways.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life,” his announcement began. “I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

Everyone in the WWHL clubhouse understandably screamed and hollered over the news, including his guests at the time, a group of original Real Housewives. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he also said. “And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet.”

At the end of January, Cohen even had the most epic baby shower with most of the Housewives — and his real-life BFF, John Mayer. As People reported, the celebration was at The Palms Beverly Hills and had A Star Is Born theme. The author was overjoyed by the event and everyone who showed up. Next to a photo with his shower guests, which was basically one big Real Housewives reunion, Cohen wrote on Instagram on Jan. 26, “I’m speechless. Every Housewife, featuring @JohnMayer.”

Now, Cohen is officially on dad duty — and he is thrilled. There’s certainly no denying this will be his “most rewarding chapter yet” and it already looks like Cohen is handling fatherhood like a champ.