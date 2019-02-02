Kids say the darndest things! And sometimes, that apparently includes dropping the F-bomb in front of a few royals. On Friday, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Bristol, a young boy casually let the infamous four-letter word slide while speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their reaction, though, is something we can all relate to.

Harry and Meghan were in town to attend a workshop as part of Old Vic’s outreach program. There, kids chatted with them about their experience at Bristol’s historic theater. “When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f***ing around on the stage,” the boy seamlessly noted to the royal couple.

The unintentionally comical moment naturally made it to social media, where it was posted by the Instagram fan blog harry_meghan_updates. In the clip, Meghan raises her eyebrows and immediately lets out a laugh at the expletive, while Harry grins from ear-to-ear and keeps the conversation flowing.

Judging by a speech Harry made at the Lancaster House in London earlier this week, we doubt the occasional curse word is the kind of thing he’ll be hyper-focused on as a parent.

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told young leaders from across the Commonwealth.

“The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change,” he added, later underscoring just how impressed he always is to see young people rise to the challenges before them.

‘As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation.’ Read The Duke of Sussex’s speech in full: https://t.co/LnMKbxoBys pic.twitter.com/xXQCJtWX7B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

“In all of these places, it’s been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face,” he said, “whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change.”

We’re calling it now: Harry and Meghan are going to make a fantastic dad and “mum” when their first child arrives in the early spring.