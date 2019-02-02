If there’s one thing you can say with all certainty about Chrissy Teigen, it’s that she never takes herself — or others — too seriously. So, we’re not surprised now that her new job is all about making people laugh. Dare we say it puts the gig in giggles? Because, in addition to a few other famous faces, Teigen has signed on to serve as a judge on the new NBC comedy competition series Bring the Funny.

Per Vulture, the network announced on Friday that it has teamed up with the Just for Laughs comedy festival to bring the side-splitting stand-up series to the small screen.

Teigen clearly can’t wait to show off her judging chops. She shared the announcement Friday on her Instagram feed, gushing, “Guys. I am really excited about this. I know I am not a comedian but… I dunno I got nothing, just know that I know. But I’m really excited to laugh my ass off all day and call it work!! #BRINGTHEFUNNY.”

In reference to not being a comedian, Teigen is referring to the show’s host and Teigen’s co-judges — all of whom are comedians.

Amanda Seales, who’ll serve as host, recently debuted her HBO comedy special I Be Knowin’ to rave reviews. And the remaining two judges are SNL’s Kenan Thompson and self-professed redneck comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

“Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment told Deadline.

The logline for Bring the Funny states that the show “will feature the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts.” As for what type of comics you can expect, well, practically anything goes: “from solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more.”

Basically, anyone capable of bringing the audience to tears-through-laughter has a shot at taking home the coveted $250,000 prize package.

In fact, producers are actively searching for “an incredibly diverse slate of acts across all ages and walks of life.” If any of the above sounds like you, check out the rest of the details on how to apply over at Bring the Funny’s casting site.