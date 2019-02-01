This just might be the most amazing celebrity photo you will see all day. On Thursday, Rachel Bilson shared a throwback photo with Rami Malek that you just need to see to believe. Bilson posted the image on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 31 and it definitely earned her first place for the best #TBT picture.

The former Hart of Dixie star accompanied the fantastic photo with the perfect caption and most appropriate hashtags, “Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople.”

Based on the photo from way back when (an exact date is unknown), it proves that Bilson and the 2019 Oscar nominated actor have known each other for a very long time. Did they go to high school together, you might be wondering? Seeing as they were both born in the same year (1981) and grew up in Los Angeles, California, that might be your first guess.

Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, Bilson and Malek attended the same high school, Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. E! News also reported that the two went to the private catholic school together and graduated in 1999.

Now, allow yourself to fully take in and appreciate Bilson’s photo that she was so kind enough to share:

That definitely looks like Bilson, but Malek doesn’t even look like the actor everyone knows today and who could quite possibly take home an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Of course, they’re both a lot younger than they are now. Hey, we all transform over time.

As ET pointed out, many commenters think the person with Bilson resembles Malek’s twin brother, Sami Malek, more than the Golden Globe winner.

Neither Malek nor Bilson have commented on whether or not it’s actually Sami in the photo, but, either way, it still makes for an epic throwback. Bilson certainly deserves all of the applause for sharing it.