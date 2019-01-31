EntertainmentMovies

These Cute Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Frozen 2 Will Warm Your Heart

by

It’s finally happening! On Wednesday, stars of the smash-hit Disney animated film Frozen gave fans just a little taste of the highly-anticipated sequel. Idina Menzel and Josh Gad posted behind-the-scenes photos from Frozen 2 on Instagram, featuring some familiar faces: theirs, plus Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff… and Sven, the cartoon moose from the first movie.

“Soon enough…” Gad, who voiced the snowman Olaf, captioned a photo of himself, Menzel, Bell and Groff cuddling up to a plush Sven doll. As noted by E! News, Gad tagged Santino Fontana, who is not pictured, but who did voice the character Hans in the first movie. Whether or not Fontana will reprise his role in the sequel is unclear, but that’s not the weirdest tagging choice in Gad’s photo.

In addition to tagging his fellow costars in the photo, Gad also tagged Dwayne Johnson, who was not in the first Frozen film. Per Instagram’s tagging system, users can choose where to put their tags, much like on Facebook. Johnson’s tag overlays the Sven plushie, which leaves us with some burning questions.

Will Johnson join the cast of Frozen 2, alongside newcomers Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood? Will he voice Sven, who doesn’t speak at all in the first film? There have been no reports of Johnson adding his voice to this chorus, but we must admit we’d be here for it if he did.

View this post on Instagram

Soon enough…

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

Meanwhile, Menzel’s photo of the cast does not feature the Sven doll, nor did she tag anyone who isn’t actually pictured. “Just a little morning Arendellian love,” she wrote, referencing the fictional land that her character Elsa reigns over in Frozen.

View this post on Instagram

Just a little morning Arendellian love.

A post shared by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on

Thus far, these photos are our first look at the filming process for Frozen 2, though the film is slated to hit theaters in November of this year.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood visits 'Extra'

Colton Underwood Shared an ‘Ugly Duckling’ Throwback Photo, & His Transformation Is Amazing

Colton Underwood Shared an ‘Ugly Duckling’ Throwback Photo, & His Transformation Is Amazing

View article
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend

One of J.Lo’s Famous Exes Commented on Her Instagram (& so Did A-Rod)

One of J.Lo’s Famous Exes Commented on Her Instagram (& so Did A-Rod)

View article
Still of 'This Is Us' cast

Here’s When This Is Us Is Coming Back (in Case You Were Wondering Where It Went)

Here’s When This Is Us Is Coming Back (in Case You Were Wondering Where It Went)

View article
Kelly Ripa attends the 2018 New

Kelly Ripa Teases Her Guest Role on Riverdale With a Saucy Instagram Post

Kelly Ripa Teases Her Guest Role on Riverdale With a Saucy Instagram Post

View article
Joanna Gaines discusses new book, 'Capital

Joanna Gaines Gets Anxious About Posting to Social Media, & We Totally Get it

Joanna Gaines Gets Anxious About Posting to Social Media, & We Totally Get it

View article
It Looks Like Meghan Markle Won't

Don’t Expect Meghan Markle to Return for the Suits Finale

Don’t Expect Meghan Markle to Return for the Suits Finale

ad