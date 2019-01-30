EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Céline Dion Defends Herself Against Body-Shamers in a Powerful Way

First of all, let’s just say that this legendary musician shouldn’t even have to discuss her physical appearance. Furthermore, when it comes to her body, she should be the only one talking about it. Céline Dion is defending herself against body-shamers in an interview with ITV’s Dan Wootton that was shared by The Sun on Tuesday. The singer, unfortunately, had to clap back at people making negative comments about her body.

The 50-year-old doesn’t really care what anyone thinks, as she declared, “I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine, fierce and sexy.” If you don’t like how she looks or what she’s wearing, your criticism or concern doesn’t bother the “My Heart Will Go On” artist.

Not only does she recognize that you “cannot please everyone all the time,” but Dion also powerfully stated, “If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. They can discuss it. Don’t bother, don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

The Grammy winner didn’t stop there and noted about herself, her body and her fashion choices, “I have an opportunity to wear haute couture and the things that makes me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive.”

The recent criticism thrown Dion’s way appears to have started in January when several Twitter users made remarks about her “skinny and weak” appearance. Some individuals also tweeted Dion asking her to “#PleaseEat.”

As you can see above, one person tweeted, “Celine Dion. My Fellow Canadian. You Are Such A Wonderful Singer. But Please Eat A Hamburger. You Don’t Look Healthy At All My Dear. #TheTalk #MyFellowCanadian #PleaseEat.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Fantastic my dear as usual. But I’m a little worried bout’ your health, sometimes you look too much skinny and weak. And tired. Are you ok, hunny?”

Dion has made it clear that she’s happy, feels great about herself and is cherishing her body, like everyone should. She won’t allow the body-shamers to bring her down.

In the same interview with Wootton, Dion also found herself discussing her current relationship status — specifically if she’s dating her backup dancer Pepe Muñoz. As she simply declared, “I am single.” She continued about Muñoz, “We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.”

She also said at one point during the interview, “I’m at the best of my life right now.”

So there you have it. Dion is living her best life and it would be great if everyone would allow her to continue to do exactly that.

