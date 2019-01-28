Dwayne Johnson is, to put it mildly, everywhere. No, seriously: from movies to TV to Instagram to wherever he damn well pleases, Johnson is a fixture, a household name. He does great things and looks to join great projects, so is it really any surprise that, at one point, Johnson wanted to be cast in Crazy Rich Asians?

It should probably come as no surprise that Johnson wants to be a part of the inevitable hit that will be Crazy Rich Asians 2, but we are quite surprised by this fact, as it was revealed on the 2019 Screen Actors Guild red carpet by the film’s director, Jon M. Chu. During an interview with two Access Hollywood hosts, Chu confirmed that casting for the Crazy Rich Asians sequel was still underway. As such, he wasn’t able to reveal who might be joining the sequel but he did let slip about Johnson wanted to be a part of the cultural phenomenon.

“The Rock did call me — he was mad that I didn’t call him for it,” Chu explained. “He was like, we’re so proud, blah blah blah, why didn’t you call me for this?”

Keep in mind that these two hotshots already have a working relationship. Chu directed Johnson in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

To be fair, as Crazy Rich Asians star Ronny Chieng jokingly pointed out in that same red carpet interview (he and a few other supporting cast members joined Chu at the SAG Awards on Sunday), “The Rock is in like every single movie. Hey Dwayne, take a seat for one movie. Can you do that, for one movie? Can you give us our one thing?” Touché, Chieng.

So, we probably won’t get to see Johnson anywhere near a Crazy Rich Asians sequel any time soon, but fans can expect to see those two worlds collide since Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has joined the Jumanji sequel, due in theaters Dec. 2019. Between that goodness and the fact that Johnson has at least five feature-length films coming out through 2019 and early 2020, we can survive Johnson not being cast in the Crazy Rich Asians world. Um, he’s got a lot going on anyway.