If the SAG Awards handed out trophies for most supportive husband, we’re thinking John Krasinski would have taken home the gold. When his wife, Emily Blunt, won the best female actor in a supporting role honor for her part in A Quiet Place, Krasinski couldn’t contain his emotion — especially when Blunt gave a shout-out to her husband for directing the film.

After kissing Krasinski, a visibly surprised Blunt took the stage to accept her very first SAG Award. Following a few funny words about how the win blew her “slicked hair back,” Blunt wasted no more time recognizing Krasinski.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” Blunt said to the teary-eyed Krasinski sitting in the audience. (We’re not crying, you are!)

“You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part,” she continued, joking, “You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option — but thank you.”

Blunt also took a moment to thank the “little poems” in the couple’s life: their daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2. They’ll have to be “at least 45” before they watch the movie, Blunt quipped, but she assured Krasinski the girls would be proud of him, nonetheless.

Prior to the release of A Quiet Place, Blunt and Krasinski both admitted they were cautious about tackling a husband-wife film (in addition to directing, Krasinski co-starred as Blunt’s on-screen spouse). However, Blunt told People it was a role she needed to take.

“I think I’ve just been too jolly and magical for too long,” she explained. “I just needed to go toward the darkness for a little bit. When John was approached about A Quiet Place, I had just had our second child. I remember sitting there on the couch with our tiny newborn baby, and he said, ‘I just got sent this script.’ I went, ‘You have to direct that movie. That’s so cool.’”

Clearly, it worked out pretty well for this dynamic duo.

Blunt — who was also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Mary Poppins Returns — beat out a category stacked with incredible nominees: Amy Adams for Vice, Margot Robbie for Mary Queen of Scots, Emma Stone for The Favourite and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

We don’t blame Krasinski for being super-proud of her. In fact, we feel the same way.