Fifty Shades fans, this news is absolutely for you. On Thursday, author E.L. James confirmed that a new book, The Mister, was on the way during an interview with the Today show. Not only did James confirm the book, but she also teased the details of the book. For fans of her Fifty Shades trilogy, The Mister sounds like it will be capitalizing on the sexy romance vibes they’ve come to expect from James while giving them a whole new kind of love story to sink their teeth into.

As seen in Entertainment Weekly’s report on James’ Today show interview, the Fifty Shades author teased that The Mister is “a 21st century Cinderella [story]” and noting at another point in the interview that “hopefully it’s another inspiring love story with two completely new characters doing their thing.”

Per James’ website, which features an extended summary of The Mister, those two new characters would be Maxim Trevelyan and Alessia Demachi (those names!). Per the summary, Maxim is a good-looking Brit with aristocratic ties and enough charm to feed his playboy lifestyle. But after a tragedy strikes, “Maxim inherits his family’s noble title, wealth, and estates, and all the responsibility that entails” and he finds himself wholly unprepared to take it all one. Enter Alessia Demachi, “an unexpected, enigmatic young woman who’s recently arrived in England, possessing little more than a dangerous and troublesome past. Reticent, beautiful, and musically gifted, she’s an alluring mystery, and Maxim’s longing for her deepens into a passion that he’s never experienced and dares not name. Just who is Alessia Demachi? Can Maxim protect her from the malevolence that threatens her? And what will she do when she learns that he’s been hiding secrets of his own?”

.@E_L_James has been teasing her fans for some time that she’s working on a new project… and now we can exclusively reveal that she has a brand new book coming out!@keirsimmons sat down with her in her writing room to get all the details! pic.twitter.com/nvcQhZxGA2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2019

In short, The Mister sounds like it’s perfect for fans looking to fill that Fifty Shades-sized hole in their hearts and bookshelves. It’s been seven years since Fifty Shades Freed was released in 2012 and only two years since one of the Fifty Shades spinoff novels, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian was released in 2017. As such, it’s about darn time James gave fans something new to snap up.

The Mister arrives on April 16, so make sure to clear some room on your bookshelf because you’re gonna want to get your hands on this steamy new novel ASAP.