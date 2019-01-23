Time out! Mark-Paul Gosselaar just admitted he once dated a Saved by the Bell costar. You’re probably thinking Gosselaar dished that he and Tiffani Thiessen were a real-life item, especially since they were so convincing as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski in the teen series. If so, you’d be wrong. Are you ready to hear who he actually dated?

While recently chatting with Anna Faris on her Unqualified podcast, The Passage star opened up the time vault and revealed that he once dated Elizabeth Berkley, who brought Jessie Spano to life. Is that piece of SBTB trivia blowing your mind? Yeah, same here. However, based on his overall response, it doesn’t sound like the two were super serious. According to Gosselaar, the entire cast pretty much dated each other.

“When you’re working on a set, and we were young, there’s no one around really,” he told Faris. “I mean, you work and live in a bubble. You’re in L.A., right. You’re in your cars and you come to set and you do your work and you’re with these beautiful women and then you go back in your car… and you’re not going to school, so you don’t have a lot of choices.”

He also said that he didn’t go out much and that his mom drove him to work every day.

In a 2009 interview with People, Gosselaar previously opened up about dating his SBTB costars.

“All of us dated at one point or another—it was incestuous!” he said at the time. “Sometimes the girls would gang up on the guys. Tiffani and Elizabeth would hate me, and then they’d hate Lark [Voorhies] because Lark was talking to me, and Mario [Lopez] was supposed to side with someone. All that stuff you did in high school, like, ‘How could you talk to him?'”

Thiessen also told People in 2009, “Did we have crushes on our costars? Absolutely, but we were so young!”

As for Gosselaar and Berkely’s current relationship, both are obviously married to different people and have their own families, but they are still super supportive of one another.

As you can see above, on Dec. 12, 2018, Berkley praised Gosselaar’s new FOX drama by posting an Instagram of a billboard promoting The Passage. She also captioned it, “Oh yeah!!! Just driving and who do I see? My dear @mpgosselaar on a billboard for his new show!! Can’t wait!!! #imsoexcited #forreal #proudfriend.”

It doesn’t appear that Berkley has responded to Gosselaar’s admission about their romantic history, but whatever transpired between the two in the past, it certainly hasn’t affected their friendship.