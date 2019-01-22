According to a recent report, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are dating. There’s no denying they’d make quite the celebrity power couple, but before you get too invested, it seems more likely that they are simply just friends.

The Sun reported on Jan. 20 that the two were reportedly introduced by Sean Penn, who Theron once dated. Pitt and Theron supposedly starting dating over Christmas 2018. A source told the tabloid, “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed.”

They also reportedly spent time together on Saturday, Jan. 19, in which they hung out at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. A source told The Sun, “Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar.” The same insider claimed, “They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her.”

According to The Sun, Pitt’s rep declined to comment on the Theron dating reports.

All that said, multiple outlets are now reporting Theron and Pitt are just friends. People reported on Monday, despite the two first meeting six months ago while filming an ad for Breitling along with Adam Driver, they have never been connected romantically. A source told People, “They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false.”

People’s source also said the following about The Sun’s claim that Penn introduced Theron to Pitt, “That couldn’t be more false. Not in the slightest.”

Entertainment Tonight also reported on Jan. 21 that Pitt and Theron aren’t dating. “Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together,” a source told ET. “They enjoy each other’s company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.”

ET’s source also added, “They are both very single at the moment so it’s no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they’re friends.”

Us Weekly echoed both People and ET’s “just friends” reports. A source told the outlet, “There is nothing to it and it’s not true.” Another insider said, “Brad and Charlize have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand and have worked with that brand together,” but all that said there is nothing “beyond that.” That same insider also claimed to Us Weekly, “Sean Penn definitely did not introduce them. Charlize has no relationship with Sean.”

At this time, neither Pitt nor Theron have commented on the dating rumors. If anything, it certainly seems like the reported romance news should be taken with a grain of salt.