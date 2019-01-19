Grey’s Anatomy fans who long ‘shipped (and, let’s be honest, are still ‘shipping) Jesse Williams’ Jackson and Sarah Drew’s April could see their greatest hopes realized in season 15 — at least, they will if Williams has his way. Speaking to TVLine on Friday, Williams admitted he “would love” for Drew to return to the medi-drama.

Sit tight, though, superfans; it isn’t a done deal yet. But we certainly can’t rule it out. After all, Grey’s surprised everyone by not killing off Drew’s character or the other big departure of season 14, Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona. Why leave the door open if they didn’t at least entertain the idea of April or Arizona making future cameos?

Although both characters did, in fact, leave the show during the season 14 finale, April didn’t go far. Unlike Arizona, who left the state to win back her ex-wife, Callie (another dearly departed but not deceased fan favorite), April didn’t even leave Seattle. This is precisely the point a fan made in writing to TVLine for a potential spoiler, noting that April’s close proximity to Grey Sloan means her visiting would “make sense.”

In response, Williams told TVLine he thought April returning would make a terrific arc on the series.

“April is local and we share a kid together, so it would be an opportunity to highlight what it is to be a coparent, or what it is for April to be a third wheel in my relationship with Maggie,” Williams said. “It’s real-life. Most marriages end in divorce, which means new people come into our lives and you have to coexist. You don’t see a lot of that on broadcast television.”

And fans are 100 percent here for it, especially in light of the fact that Williams’ Jackson just found out that his mother, Dr. Catherine Avery Fox, has been diagnosed with a particularly aggressive type of bone cancer.

The prognosis isn’t good, and fans argue that April — who was very close to Catherine — should be there to help Jackson through this difficult time.

I hate to say that so much but everything looks perfect+intense in the new season of #GreysAnatomy⁠ ⁠EXCEPT Maggie pierce this storyline they gave her is ruining the show! Bring back April Kepner to be with Jackson #japril BRING her now!!! @GreysABC @iJesseWilliams @sarahdrew — هايدي♠️ (@HajjehNour) January 19, 2019

I can’t help but to think that April is better suited for this Catherine storyline. April and Catherine are Friends and April is Jackson’s person. #GreysAnatomy missed the opportunity for this to be a Maggie/Richard bond. I hate Maggie and Jackson’s storyline. 🙄 — AC (@colvin05) January 18, 2019

@iJesseWilliams happy that you get some meaty work next week. I know you’ll do great. wish April was there for him. though. with their history and April and Catherine’s history it’d be an amazing story. — japrilvibes (@japriets) January 18, 2019

I just keep thinking how special it would be with april. The April whose seen firsthand how complicated Jackson and Catherine’s relationship is. Now it’s just generic. — The Nightingale (@Moonorchid) January 18, 2019

april should've been there for jackson during this catherine storyline april knew them since she was an intern instead we have maggie who just knew them when her dad married his mom #GreysAnatomy — reign (@kepnersreign) January 18, 2019

You know, I am 101% sure that April would visit Catherine after her diagnosis. They might have their differences but she's still her daughter's grandmother and she was there for April when Samuel died and helped her through it. Shame Grey's Anatomy screw that up. — Fer 🐙 (@mcmartinskki) January 18, 2019

Even if Drew doesn’t return to Grey’s anytime soon, though, it doesn’t mean she isn’t still working with her former costars. In October 2018, she starred once again as the wife of Justin Bruening, who played EMT Matthew on Grey’s, in Indivisible.

Drew is currently starring in A Cohort of Guests, a short film costarring none other than Grey’s Kelly McCreary, aka Jackson’s new love, Maggie.

Given Drew’s consistent ties to the Grey’s cast and crew, along with the fact that she truly seems to be adored by the Grey’s fam (Williams told TVLine she was “one of my favorite people in the world”), we’re not ready to give up hope on April popping up in the halls of Grey Sloan sometime in season 15.