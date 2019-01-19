Following weeks of delays, news about the return of Wendy Williams popular daytime talk show comes this weekend out of her camp — in the wake of complications from her Graves’ disease, Williams announced on Friday that she is taking an indefinite break from TV.
“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment,” a statement posted on Twitter by her family revealed.
That surgery, the statement explained, necessitates time-intensive treatment that makes returning to The Wendy Williams Show prohibitive at this point.
“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time,” read the statement.
Williams also has the support of Dembar-Mercury, the media company that produces her show. Referring to her as “a vital part of” their operation, they emphasized that they “wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs” and that they will “welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”
Although Williams hasn’t yet explored the topic in depth, she has shared with fans in the past year that she suffers from Graves’ disease.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office of Women’s Health, Grave’s disease is an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland — accordingly, it is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.
Symptoms of Graves’ disease, per the Office of Women’s Health, may include bulging eyes, weight loss and a fast metabolism. If left untreated, Graves’ disease can lead to osteoporosis, heart problems and fertility issues.
In the time period it takes Williams to tend to her recovery, Dembar-Mercury will be producing original episodes with “a variety of hosts” beginning the week of Jan. 28.
The news of Williams’ hospitalization and subsequent leave of absence caps off what has been a tumultuous six months for Williams.
To My Wendy Watchers, I sincerely apologize if you feel that today's show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I've never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up. Needless to say, whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care. I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!
In December, she injured her upper-arm but returned to set the day after the accident. After receiving an influx of worried (as well as critical) feedback about her strange on-air behavior, Williams told fans she was on medication she’d taken to help her cope with “a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.”
This most recent statement marks the third delay Williams has announced since that episode.
