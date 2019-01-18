When a television series ends, many stars of the show take home props with them as a memento. Even Kit Harington kept one thing from the Game of Thrones set after filming for the HBO drama concluded. The actor known for bringing Jon Snow to life is now the owner of a prop many fans are well aware of — and one that just appeared in GoT‘s newest season eight teaser.

For those who haven’t seen it yet (where have you been?!), alongside announcing the final season of GoT will premiere on Sunday, Apr.14 at 9/8c, HBO dropped a brand new chilling teaser featuring the Stark children, Jon (Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) returning home and reuniting in their family’s crypt at Winterfell. The sneak peek didn’t offer any new details about the upcoming seasons, but the footage was definitely foreboding.

As for the prop that’s now at his home, E! News reported that during a recent appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show Harington revealed he was lucky enough to be sent the crypt statue of himself seen in the teaser.

“I kept that statue,” he said. “You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So, I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue that’s how narcissistic I am.”

If you’re wondering what he’s going to do with the statue, he isn’t simply going to keep it in his shed and forget about it. Oh, no, Harington just might make it even more special than it already is. “I’m going to turn it into a water feature I think,” he admitted. Now that is how you honor a show and a character that will forever be a huge part of your life.

It’s totally understandable why Harington chose to keep the statue. He’s been part of the beloved series since the beginning, and it had to be extremely hard to walk away from GoT after all these years. What better way to remember your time than with a statue of your character?

Like Harington also told Zoe Ball about the drama’s conclusion (via Entertainment Tonight), “It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that,'” he said. “But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh’; there’s this loss around it.”

His words make complete sense, because that’s how it exactly feels when a show that’s been loved by so many comes to an end. It’s definitely going to be hard to bid GoT farewell, and too bad we aren’t all as lucky as Harington to have a statue of Jon Snow to remember it by.