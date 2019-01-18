Wells Adams has no time for people who want to criticize his life, especially when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Sarah Hyland. After the cohosts of SiriusXM’s The Bobby Bones Show criticized their relationship and said Hyland would have to pay for her own engagement ring if the two decide to tie the knot, Adams shut down rumors that Hyland pays for everything. He also insisted that, of course, he’d be the one to purchase her engagement ring if the time comes.

On the Jan. 16 episode of Adams’ podcast, Your Favorite Things, he told his cohost Brandi Cyrus that his “pet peeve” is when people assume that “Sarah pays for everything.” He added, “Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account.”

Adams was addressing an earlier episode of The Bobby Bones Show, wherein cohosts Lunchbox, Bobby Bones and Amy Brown made jokes about Adams living with her: “He probably had a one bedroom apartment here in Nashville and now he’s living in a mansion with a multimillionaire.”

As noted by E! News, this feud is made more awkward by the fact that Adams used to work in the same building as Lunchbox, Bones and Brown. He said on his podcast, “I guess the thing that grinds my gears the most is anytime I seen anyone from that show, they’re so nice to me. They’re so nice to my face. Like if you’re going to be a dick, be a dick all the time.”

Of course, Adams wasn’t the only one who was angered by these comments. “I showed Sarah,” he admitted on Your Favorite Things. “She was like, ‘I’m fucking going after those guys.'”

Bones addressed the controversy on Twitter, writing, “I said no such thing. ever. maybe wells is trying to start something with me for this press. But I like the guy. I got no beef. actually when all of this below was said, I disagreed with it.”

I said no such thing. ever. maybe wells is trying to start something with me for this press. But I like the guy. I got no beef. actually when all of this below was said, I disagreed with it . https://t.co/9w0hn23Tcx — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 18, 2019

Neither Adams nor Hyland has responded to Bones’ comments as of Friday morning, but one thing is for sure: these two aren’t here for anyone knocking their relationship — or each other. Adams has defended Hyland against body-shaming trolls on Instagram and in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hyland opened up about how much his support has meant to her during her most recent struggles with physical health and depression.

The couple moved in together last year and things seem to be going well. We fully support Adams for refusing to accept nasty comments about the intricacies of their relationship.