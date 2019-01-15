EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Adele Dresses Up as Country Music Icon June Carter Cash in Stunning Transformation

by

Riddle us this: Why is Adele playing dress-up as a country music icon? On Tuesday, she revealed a head-to-toe look, simply captioning the photo, “June Carter Cash.” And, can we just say, Adele’s June Carter Cash impersonation nails it — from a long chocolate-hued wig to the autoharp in her hands, an instrument Cash was known for playing.

But this all begs the burning question, Why in the heck is Adele impersonating Cash in the first place?

View this post on Instagram

June Carter Cash ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

The most obvious explanation is simply that Adele digs channeling fellow female music icons. In January 2018, she shared a snapshot of herself in front of the same backdrop featured in this photo. Only then, she had reimagined herself as Dolly Parton, complete with big-haired blonde wig.

In general, Adele takes costumes pretty seriously. Remember when she transformed into Rose from Titanic for her 30th birthday festivities?

Or how about her seriously impressive turn as Stanley Ipkiss (aka Jim Carrey’s character) from the 1994 movie The Mask?

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2016 / Dallas, TX

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

So, while Adele’ affinity for playing dress-up is probably behind her tribute to Cash, we can always hope there’s more to the wardrobe change. Like, for example, a stage production starring Adele as Cash. Heck, we’d even settle for this persona popping up in one of Adele’s music videos.

Carter, who was part of country music’s legendary Carter family band, was famously married to the “man in black,” Johnny Cash. In 2005, Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix brought the country music couple to the big screen with the feature film Walk the Line.

Considering how surprisingly uncanny Adele’s resemblance to Cash is, perhaps a new adaptation of the late country singer’s life story is in order. Or maybe a tribute special is in the works?

Witherspoon has a whole plethora of projects in the work through her production company, Hello Sunshine, so we suggest she add one more to the mix. It would be amazing to see the woman who once played Cash make a version starring Adele possible.

After all, we all know Adele’s got the singing chops to play the part. Her killer pipes, coupled with her obvious ability to shift into character as Cash, practically makes the possibility of a reboot with her in the starring role an intriguing prospect, to say the least.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
extreme makeover home edition cast

Bring On the Tears! HGTV Is Bringing Back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Bring On the Tears! HGTV Is Bringing Back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

View article
These TV shows Are Doing LGBTQ

These 7 TV Shows Are Paving the Way in Queer Representation

These 7 TV Shows Are Paving the Way in Queer Representation

View article
Photo of Chris Pratt and Katherine

Did Katherine Schwarzenegger See Her Chris Pratt Relationship Coming? This 2017 Interview Is the Cutest

Did Katherine Schwarzenegger See Her Chris Pratt Relationship Coming? This 2017 Interview Is the Cutest

View article
Alicia keys Grammys

Alicia Keys Reveals She’ll Be Hosting the 2019 Grammys, & We’re So Ready

Alicia Keys Reveals She’ll Be Hosting the 2019 Grammys, & We’re So Ready

View article
Photo of Chrissy Teigen, Luna and

John Legend Shares the Cutest Family Photos From His 40th Birthday Party

John Legend Shares the Cutest Family Photos From His 40th Birthday Party

View article
Photo of Kim Kardashian at Versace

Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Having a Baby Boy, & He’s Due ‘Sometime Soon’

Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Having a Baby Boy, & He’s Due ‘Sometime Soon’

ad