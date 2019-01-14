The Critics’ Choice Awards had some truly memorable wins on Sunday, but none moreso than the adorable moment when John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got on stage to accept the award for their sci-fi/horror film, A Quiet Place. With his wife and costar standing beside him, Krasinski — who wrote, directed and starred in the movie — took the opportunity to gush about Blunt.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all the incredible kindness that has been shown to this film — the critics, but most of all, everybody that has seen and loved this movie,” Krasinski said during his speech. “It means the absolute world to our crew and to our cast and to no one else more than me. I got to make a movie about a love story, and a love letter to my kids and I got to do it with the love of my life by my side. So, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that!”

Aww. After this adorable speech, Krasinski made a beeline for Blunt and the two embraced on stage in the sweetest way. A Quiet Place has been nominated for a number of awards since it came out last spring, though last night was the film’s first win and the celebration seemed especially important for Krasinski and Blunt, given the personal nature of the film for both of them.

I think we all deserve to go to sleep with happy thoughts and feelings so here’s a clip of the SWEET ROMANTIC EPIC moment between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt tonight. 😍♥️😊 pic.twitter.com/fwbS3OIiIZ — Mara (@ramblesbytam) January 14, 2019

Krasinski and Blunt have two children together: Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2. Krasinski has been vocal about his dad feelings ever since Hazel was born; he also rearranges his work life to accommodate being a family man. Although he and Blunt had never acted together prior to A Quiet Place, which has a sequel in the works, he’s often said she’s the key to his success.