The Celebrity Big Brother season two cast is here, and it’s, uh, eclectic. That being said, the roster certainly doesn’t disappoint. After all, the point of such a reality show is drama — and there’s no way this unique amalgamation of personalities will serve up anything less than top-tier histrionics.

So, who’ll be surveilled 24/7 in the hopes of taking home $250k? Let’s take a look.

The wait is finally over! See which celebrities will be competing in the all-new season of #BBCeleb: https://t.co/vcpp5lCWnJ pic.twitter.com/lqKgPgBUqe — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 13, 2019

For starters, we’ve got Ryan Lochte. With 12 medals to his name, he’s the second most decorated Olympic swimmer in history — his claim to fame, in fact, was his intense rivalry with the most decorated Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps. Well, that and the fact that he fabricated a story about being robbed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

He’ll be joined by a fellow Olympian, hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones. They aren’t the only celebrity athletes competing this season, either. Former NFL footballer Ricky Williams and former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie will be rounding out the sporty contestants.

Not surprisingly, there will be a few reality TV regulars in the mix, too: Real Housewives of Atlanta star (and star of several Bravo spinoffs) Kandi Burruss, Braxton Family Values’ Tamar Braxton, Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett (who has hosted several reality competitions and hoofed it on Dancing With the Stars) and failed Celebrity Apprentice/retro MTV personality Tom Green.

Of course, the show wouldn’t be such a voyeuristic success without a few random wild cards.

You may remember Anthony Scaramucci from the roughly 12 seconds — or, in real time, 10 days — he spent in the White House as Donald Trump’s communications director.

There’s also Dina Lohan, the mother and momager of Lindsay Lohan, and former Blossom heartthrob Joey Lawrence.

But the real mystery of Celebrity Big Brother season two has to be Kato Kaelin, a witness in the notorious O.J. Simpson murder trial. In the season promo, he is being billed as “an infamous houseguest” for his Simpson connection. He might prove to be just that, quipping in the spot, “Living with celebrities is nothing new to me.”

Don’t miss the new season when it kicks off on CBS Jan. 21 as part of a two-night premiere.