Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? We’ll give you a hint — it’s a smackdown, because Dwayne Johnson does not take kindly to having words put in his mouth. After the Daily Star published an alleged interview during which he “raged” about “Generation Snowflake,” Johnson took to social media to set the record straight.

According to Johnson, the front-page interview didn’t take place and is totally out of line with his values. (It appears the interview has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.)

“I can’t believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something, but I’m happy to do it. Earlier today online, an interview dropped with me — apparently, it was with me — where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue, 100 percent fabricated,” Johnson explained in an Instagram video on Friday, adding, “I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.”

In the interview published by the Daily Star, Johnson had been quoted as saying millennials were “looking for a reason to be offended” and “that is not what so many great men and women fought for.” The newspaper also alleged that Johnson called millennials “Generation Snowflake” and blamed them for “putting us backwards.”

However, Johnson pointed out the simple truth that such an interview is antithetical to who he is as a person.

“I’ve gained such great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone because that’s not me. And it’s not who I am, and it’s not what we do,” he said.

Johnson concluded by speaking directly to millennials and reiterating that the interview was fake news: “I always encourage empathy. I encourage growth. But most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.”

In the caption for the video, he added that he strongly believes in furthering dialogue as opposed to passing judgment.

“If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are,” Johnson said.

Oh, and if anyone’s interested, he also created a new demographic, inviting #millies, #plurals and #boomers to be part of the newly minted Tequila Generation. “That’s a good one,” he joked. “You’ll want to join it.”